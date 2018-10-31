Transcript for Last-minute DIY Halloween costumes you can put together in a flash

Now for more of an extravaganza. Lori bergamotto, "Good housekeeping," all about the '80s and easy costume ideas every parent can try at the last minute. All right. So let's get right into it. Lori, you look fantastic. I said hello to two of you. Nobody recognized me. I think the eyeliner did you in. Last-minute holiday everybody wants to change their costume. We'll start with our flapper. This is actually my daughter. Jenna. We got the whole thing at the hardware store and first started -- we first started by raiding her ballet and dance uniforms and then I went to the hardware store and got these tape samples. Show us how they move. Simmie shimmy shimmy. Cut them into a fringe. Paint swabs. This is a paint store. Fan it, Daisy Buchanan and stapled the paint swatches on here and this is key chain ball and chain so $1.50 for a yard and the whole thing under 10 bucks. The whole thing? Yeah. Wow. All right. Come on. Next one, peace and love. Come on out here, Mickey. So here is our amazing hippie. We got everything here from the supermarket, you guys. A mop wig. A brown paper bag we fashioned into a vest with fun things we printed off the internet and I made these for him. These are his jeeps. They had a little stain on them so they were old and got an ironing board cover and made bell bottoms and glued them right in and macaroni neck harassment what do you say, peace and love. So cute. How much? Under 20 bucks. Carolina. Come on out. Here she is. Disco fever. Are you ready for some disco fever. So, ladies, we got all of this at the drugstore and cheated because her mom had this fabulous skirt. That's a tip. Raid your parents' closets. We turned it into a dress and added a halter. Can I borrow your boa. This is a duster. We tied it together with dental floss from the drugstore. Wow. So really easy. Those are her boots we put medical tape around at the drugstore. Hairbrush with aluminum file for her Mike. $23, really easy, really fun and nice and safe and -- Totally rad. Totally tubular. You always bring it. Thank you. All three, stayed in character the entire time. Yes, amazing. Piece of work. And you can get more of last-minute Halloween hacks on our website.

