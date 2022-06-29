Mom and baby chimpanzee reunite after complications at birth in emotional video

After chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via C-section, her baby had to stay at the hospital for extra medical care. Nearly 48 hours later, mom and baby reunited at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

