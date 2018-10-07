Transcript for Nordstrom to open boutique-y Nordstrom Local Shops

Now a look at howdstrom is revolutionizi WOU shop opening up b-n stores without inventory. Our chief Bess corredent Rebecca Jarvis is here to explain. A store withoutnventory. Is that a store? Imaginethat, Michael, right. E S where you can get your nails done, you can see a seamss orou can even sip piles and piles of clothes. Sound aping? Ll all part of a new store concept called nordm local. This morning, could this be the department store of the future? Home to a nailsalon, juice bar and L of fitting rooms. The one T won't find inside thisew Nordstrom store concept, invent that's right. Instd stocked shelves Y can try, test and evenai your clothes here but to Acly buy them, you'll have to an order. People at just going to the stores anymore to shop. They want a 360 experience Reporter:reinvented retail expe CD nordstroocaleant tompete in the time of Amazon with mor shoppers spendingonline.it's smaller T a tradition departme store, just 3,000 squa feet where you can work with a stylist who hand picks S ahead of your arrival, pi up an online order curbside. Make returns or simply hang out. It T aage right out of the playbook many younger retailers like nobo's, glossier and reformation. Why go to the M W you can hang out and watch televisi while you shop. Nordstrom'srying to make that experience thaou have a your house J as fun in the store. Reporter:h 66% of customers now saying that valuing their time is the most importspect of good customerrve, Nordstrom announcingwill open at least two more locations in th future that time so important and wehear so much store closings, paf THA is because they're not modernizing. The majority of retail still takes place a those physical locations and customers, they just want more from that in-person experienotherwise, Michael, they cantop on Amazon and it'ss seamless as that. Creating an environment they think people wto come to to shop. What other old school retailers doing? We're seeing a lot of change at old schoolretailers. Anyone who goes there will feel those when they get there. Walmart just introdu this new service, it's only in New York right no it's a membership servicled jet black where you can text walmar a Walmart employee and say to themor example, I need a birthday present for a 10-year-ol K and they will text you back few options, pictures ofse options and you can decide at the right one for me? M can get real lazy world. I tell you, rebecc thaou very much. We really appreciate that totally new experience for everyone.

