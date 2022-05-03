‘You do not owe the college a penny!’ Graduates react when donor clears student debts

An anonymous donor paid off all student debts for 2022 graduates of Wiley College, an HBCU in Marshall, Texas. The school's president announced, “If you HAD a balance, you no longer have a balance!”

