Paddle boarder captured in photo with shark circling beneath

A Massachusetts lifeguard used a drone camera to capture a silhouette of a large shark underneath paddle boarder 54-year-old Roger Freeman.
2:05 | 08/01/18

Paddle boarder captured in photo with shark circling beneath

