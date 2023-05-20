The story behind viral video of Swifties who became friends over chronic illness

Emma Sides, a student from Texas, connected with Madison Bernard, a student from Louisiana, online in 2021. They finally met in person at a Taylor Swift concert on April 22, 2023.

May 20, 2023

