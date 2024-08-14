Teacher uses pop songs to teach elementary students

A teacher known as “Mr. C” has taught his kids evaporation using the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and math using the tune of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

August 14, 2024

