Not even this tiny tortoise can fight the urge to ‘boop’ this golden retriever’s nose

Bangkok-based Thanankorn Pakdeeatsawasophon posted a video of his dog Biscuit's sweet moment with tortoise Waffle.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live