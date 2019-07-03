Transcript for Are you in a toxic friendship? 5 tips on how to break up with toxic friends

Friendship is actually. That's a foundation pencil and physical well being in here's your life is how to protect against depression and anxiety. And yet a lot of us have friends that's at least kind of gone into her fairly dysfunctional. And aren't good for us. And we spent so much attention on seating and means relationships and family relationships in the popular cast. That we don't talk enough about how friendships can meet her break. Our entire wealthy. I think a lot of times it's because you're talking about the need for a match between two heat and so there are different next if he's involved. In unlike a monogamous romantic relationship we might prioritize tethered differently. Because you could have thirty friends and somebody else you know has you with their best friend but. For you that person is only number seven or number C it's a common dilemmas that there's a little bit of a mismatch of expectations of what difference it means. And it's also harder to and that friendships because unlike a romantic relationship where it's sort of clear when you break after. The difference if you might be tempted to ski boarding those relationships and not letting go the winds and say oh says he cannot say anything you and I don't wanna be friends anymore. And say that adds up and gets really really tough assignments now. French toxic generally when 11 then. Is for a long period of time just being brought down by they don't feel like they're back now with and it they feel taken in Phoenix or manipulated. They feel like they're not really understood and appreciated for who they are. There might be unhealthy level of competition. There might be a lack of reciprocity where one person is giving so much more than the other person. Often see what he is one person gets into habits that are bringing the other person down to you feel like. You are developing. Ways of being aren't good for you and you're doing it because it's sort of contagion sweeping social contagion your friend if we need that. Welcome things and so it's more tempting for you to do them as well when you don't look forward to spending time with the purchase. And it always always feels like it's warrior not liking who you are without person over a long period of time it's not just a phase it's really a sign that something's off with them relationship. The first tip would be used to speak with respect to behavior with respect to treat your friend in a way that you're going to be proud. On the second would be to get clarity about exactly what you want to do because you don't want to do something rash. They you can and effort reading. The third with the exception seeing your feelings and to own your feelings until let yourself understand that this is tough so let yourself. Feel number four you know build up your self care and other ways that other friends that are good for you family members passions. Hobbies. Getting good sleep taking care of yourself and exercise and sun lion outside and then number fine learn something from it. Be able to go and go forward in your life. Having taken some insight from this relationship you don't need to regret that it happened if you can be a strong person for and you can understand more about yourself. Now that it's.

