-
Now Playing: Made in America: Holiday cookies
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry stars as 'layaway angel'
-
Now Playing: New warning on gift card scams amid holiday rush
-
Now Playing: 911 calls reveal panic as 85-year-old attacked by alligator
-
Now Playing: Teacher arrested after cutting student's hair
-
Now Playing: Women describe working for Trump as undocumented immigrants
-
Now Playing: James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: 5 Marines missing after crash near Japan
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to nominate ex-Fox News anchor to UN
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet hydroplanes off runway amid California storms
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: We had Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton interview each other
-
Now Playing: Little girl wears mom's makeup and she is fierce
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured inside Amazon warehouse after robot mishap
-
Now Playing: Dad forces daughter to walk to school after she was suspended for bullying
-
Now Playing: Why this art teacher is wearing the same dress every day for 100 days
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on gifts for everyone on your list
-
Now Playing: 'Aquaman' star says 'villainous blondes' have more fun
-
Now Playing: We had Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton interview each other
-
Now Playing: LeBron James slept through his Christmas party