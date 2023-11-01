Watch how this special therapy pony brings joy to elderly people’s bedsides

Sarah Woodland, owner of Dinky Ponies, says Poppy the pony has a “sixth sense” of empathy that makes her the perfect therapy animal to connect with elderly people.

November 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live