Transcript for How one woman is changing the face of the industrial workforce for women

As I go to for a reported that dumpster right unisex highs blogs go flying which then. And the board comes back and flames my hand against the dumpster long. Him. Them don't need inclusion of women this thin backgrounds in these lucrative. Careers that are going in with massively social. Star with work where it is that simple. Royals like this is terrible but I think it's terrible for everybody and so we didn't click. For me. It wasn't until hurricane hardy in which and dealing with three feet in my in my howls. And my mindset because I was trained that way was to think about safety hurt. Go through a board into the dumpster. And I think go to reported a dumpster my unisex i.'s las go flying within. And the board comes back inflames my hand I think dumpster wall. You can't perform at that level if your clothing and equipment don't fit. Had fifty focus groups across the nation and my only question I asked him ones. What do you think about your personal protective clothing and equipment in which the response it was fairly similar. We are tired of this Pinkett answering. We want where where that it. I don't have to worry about in my blood than a fly out Clinton clinging. Wherever I think closes. Sweaty. Yeah nothing that he it's. I think one India but it made. I think he has done this many gatherings that happen ring. He mindset change due to appear ready I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.