Transcript for How women can master their inner critic

it is a day to sell braille women's accomplishment but when comes to the workplace there's estimate a disparity. Women make about 20% less on average than men and are less likely to get hired in manager level jobs. "Nightline's" juju Chang is here with more. Good morning. I know you support women and you know international women's day is a call to action. So let's jump ahead to April 2nd. That is equal payday. The date that symbolizes just how far women have to work in the new year to earn on average what men already earn the year before. So this stubborn pay gap is something employers clearly need to address but there are a few things women can do to take a stand on pay equity. Nancy is a working mom and vice president at a medical center in Maine. Alex works long hours for a nonprofit in Boston. Two women eager to get ahead in their careers. But something unexpected is holding them back. The inner critic is the voice in our head that tells us we're not good enough. It can be very distracting and incredibly limiting. Reporter: Enter career coach Susan Brady. Author of "Mastering your inner critic" and founder of linkage. Despite Alex 'outward confidence she is dogged by her inner critic. I have this voice in my head saying, you know, in meetings, why would anyone have to listen to what you have to say? I'm sure a colleague could articulate that point better so why don't you just wait. I worked with my own inner critic. The voice can be mean. Very mean. What's the thing you'll tell yourself the minute you start to feel like you shouldn't or that you should or that you were supposed to and I think if has to start with something compassionate. It's okay, let's speak up. It's okay, let's take action. But first is it's okay. You've got to turn a little love your way. Yes. Change your body language. If you're in a meeting sit in a prominent location. Be present. Shoulders back. Chin up. Take up more space. You are more powerful than you think. Reporter: Recently given even more responsibilities, Nancy's inner critic maybes her feel like she has to do it all herself. I have a really hard time balancing work and life. How do I just fit everything into an eight, ten-hour day. You have to think of your time as extremely valuable. Brady says women can be less likely to delegate. Where are you able to ask for help? Start with micro-asks. People who you think are going to have your back and want to support you. Reporter: Bottom line. Think bigger. The world is our oyster. I mea there has never been the amount of attention and focus and frankly desire to have women step in more fully at work, in leadership, think bigger. For yourself. Now, both Alex and Nancy say their confidence absolutely has improved and simply by sitting up straighter helped. Don't just dream big, dream with specifics. Figure out exactly what you want, what title, what salary, what duty, then you add the confidence, the kind of confidence that Michael Strahan was born with. No. And was coaching us all about. Sit up straight, ladies. You know what, equal work, equal pay, I think that's what it should be across the board no matter whats it. Susan, the expert we saw, she is working with Disney in this issue. Absolutely. She's going to be part of an event for the women behind the one of more than 100 Disney events all around the globe celebrating international women's day and today is all about collective action and it's nice to see corporate commitment to empower tens of thousands of female employees around the globe. It's nice to see you bring us this story. Absolutely. We'll both sit up straighter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.