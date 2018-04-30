Transcript for How women at Nike changed their workplace culture

Given cover story that's not a lot of Nike they join the need to movement there are times reports that they sent surveys to their peers about sexual harassment and discrimination. Then took the results straight to the top of the company. Back into our respective that's very Rebecca this listen real major changes. It did George this was a revolt here inside of Nike the women inside alleging they were passed over for promotions excluded marginalized. And sexually harassed and they say they went to hr with these claims. But didn't see any real changes so they banded together circulated a secret survey that detailed the damaged. Then delivered those results to their CEO and what happened next will surprise you. Night keep the largest sports footwear and apparel brands in the world. Stills about 36 billion dollars worth of goods annually. And the company does it with the help. Some of the most famous peel me a laugh. But this morning Nike is battling allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination it. After a group of women employed at the company. Conducted a Covert survey of their peers there were years and years of Nike where people felt like there was a toxic culture for women regional Abrams and her colleagues at the New York Times published the report on Saturday claiming that a group of high ranking women at Nike circulated the informal survey after several women in leadership roles left the company. The survey results revealing a toxic culture red Nike. Woman complained about the manager that pushed his way into a back German tried to kiss her. Another complaint that we reviewed talked about a manager who bragged about the condoms that he carried in his backpack. And copies of magazines with scantily clad women on the covers. This survey landing on CEO mark Parker's desk in March she announced that his heir apparent in the company's president. Trevor Edwards would be leaving commit sexual harassment allegations. AdWords is among at least six male executives leaving Nike in his statement to ABC news CEO Mark Parker says Nike is already taking action and continued to drive change to elevate a culture. Of inclusion. And respect when companies across the the country in the world scene that this occurred at night pool and see that rookie is taking positive action. My how is it will be positive effect on other corporations. And since that survey more women and men have come forward Nike is now conducting a comprehensive review of HR making management training mandatory. And the revising procedures you're George but this is a pretty big fallout from that certain places in this work didn't keep at home risky move business from police is. Absolutely risky if you're going to come forward with claims like these in the way that they did its apps Lee risky but as anyone who's been inside of a toxic work environment knows you really have three options. Stay in fight. Leave or put your head down and do the work and a lot of people don't have the option of coming forward they're afraid of the potential for losing that paycheck but. In this current time where especially women have so much power. Over these companies purchasing power five to fifteen trillion dollars a year in purchasing power. The more information that comes out on any company of particular one like Nike that deals with consumers the worse off but he is for them so there is some power today coming forward and the strength in numbers banning together and made the difference strength in numbers and documentation that is absolutely key here they documented everything in. No matter what your deciding to do inside of a company. Document everything if you're even considering coming forward and thanks for the germs thanks much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.