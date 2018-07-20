At least 11 dead in Missouri duck boat accident

Severe weather conditions are believed to be what caused the boat to sink to the bottom of a lake in Branson, Missouri, leaving five people missing.
2:48 | 07/20/18

At least 11 dead in Missouri duck boat accident

