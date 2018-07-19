11-year-old Thai soccer player held onto coach's back during rescue

More
Chanin "Titan" Vibulrungruang told ABC News that while stuck in the cave, he "thought about my parents" and felt that they "would be waiting in front of the cave."
2:46 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old Thai soccer player held onto coach's back during rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56683869,"title":"11-year-old Thai soccer player held onto coach's back during rescue","duration":"2:46","description":"Chanin \"Titan\" Vibulrungruang told ABC News that while stuck in the cave, he \"thought about my parents\" and felt that they \"would be waiting in front of the cave.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/11-year-thai-soccer-player-held-coachs-back-56683869","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.