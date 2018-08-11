Transcript for 12 people killed in California bar shooting

Let's get right to that breaking news. Another week, another mass shooting in America. This one in Thousand Oaks, California. A dance bar packed with college students, that's a live look at the scene right now. A gunman opening fire at the borderline bar and grill during college country night. Hundreds of people that were there were trying to either hide or escape so here's what we know right now. At least 12 people were killed including a Ventura county sheriff's deputy. Multiple others were injured. The gunman is now dead. The FBI and ATF are on the scene. Let's go to ABC's kayna Whitworth who is also right there this morning. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Authorities describing a horrific scene inside this 18 and up college bar that you can't really see this, right behind me, authorities are, again, describing it as a horrific and bloody scene inside but when I spoke with victims, they said it's their safe place. It's somewhere that they go multiple times a week and now authorities are trying to figure out how this could happen. This morning, a popular country music bar transformed into a scene of carnage. The shots kept going and going and going. We just heard people say, run, and we booked it as fast as we could. We have multiple people down. We need a lot of ambulances. Reporter: Hundreds of students gathered for college night at the borderline bar and grill in Thousand Oaks, California. When a gunman burst in just before 11:30. I just started hearing these big pop, pop, pop, pop and the gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. Reporter: Authorities say dressed in all black the gunman threw smoke bombs and began firing into the crowd. The bouncer, just a young man and he shot the cashier, just a young girl. Reporter: People smashing windows with chairs trying desperately to escape. I heard the gunshot. I turned around and I saw him shoot a couple more times and within a split second everyone yelled get down, everyone pretty much piled on top of each other. Reporter: Sheriff's deputies arrived and engaged the suspect in a firefight. One of the deputies killed. The suspect, we believe wasn't the only suspect was dead inside, the sergeant passed away at the hospital about an hour ago. Reporter: Patrons rushing out of the bar trying to carry friends and strangers to the waiting first responders. We just tried to get out. Get behind a cart, get behind something if we just tried to take cover. Reporter: The bar advertising that it was college night on Wednesdays. Anyone 18 and over allowed in for live country music. FBI on the scene this morning trying to determine why and how this could happen in a community which just two years ago was named one of the safest in America. Hard to believe. Sergeant Ron helus, a 29-year veteran set to retire next year survived by his wife and son. They recovered a handgun but are looking for more weapons due to the carnage inside and when the second round of authorities showed up they found the gunman dead. When asked if they their he took his own life, they said it appears that way but it remains under investigation. Thank you very much. We're joined now by three young women who were there at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.