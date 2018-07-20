Transcript for At least 13 dead in Missouri duck boat accident

A duckoat full of tou capsizing as sev thunderstorm rolling in. 11eople killed and Tom llama has elatest Reporter: Good morning. First Ders still one scene. Msre N set to go back into the water this morning. The NTSB is also sent a goeam to look into this hfying accidents some of you may know,uck boats takeourists sightsee on land and in the R. Over full of tourists running right I a storm sinking to the bottom of a lak Oh, no. Reporter: This C phone video capturing the terrifying moments just before a tou Bo full ofsengers flips over caught in the middle of a lakeing powerful understorm Poorys. Oh, my, gosh. Oh, gosh. Reporter: You can see the Bo sgling to navigate as waves hit itm every direio onlookers watching the horror from a near dinner table rock LE near Branson, Missouri at thetime, reports of winds exceeding more than 60 miles per hour. A second vesse also duck boat seen fing tough T turbulent waters as it its way back to sa. Buthe conditions too much T ar F this vessel. 7:00 P.M. Central emergency responders notified thathe hascapsized Tsing 31 passengersncluding several chilennto the water. I need WER rescue. Will be north of T showboat. E a ducthat has capsized. Reporter: Divers Callen T try to rescue passenger fighting to stay alive. I believewas cause by the weather, yes.so this I going to be all night into tomorrow we'reti to be working on th Rorter: Wade johnsho was about to board one of Branson's famous T boats jumped in to help. Knew I need to go there and I can do on the sines to help save whatever people icoul Reporte ambulanceushed at least four children andhree adults to the ital. That dinner cruise wheo many tched the disaster turningin a triage area. We'reing to dive for somemore mis people. E ducks telling nss incident has deeply allof us. We will continue to do a W can to assist the familiesho were involved and the authors they continue with the search and rescue. Now, the sriff inharge O the investigationay there lifejacks on board. 'S unclearow many people were actually wearing them death tolls high in is ac becauseesides the rain, wind and poundingaves U have to factor in the panic boar robin, it's frighteni even watching that video knowing it was full pngers including children.

