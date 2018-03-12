Nearly 1,400 aftershocks hit Alaska after earthquake

The recovery is underway in Alaska after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake damaged buildings and roads but did not cause any deaths.
1:23 | 12/03/18

Transcript for Nearly 1,400 aftershocks hit Alaska after earthquake

