Transcript for 16 rescued from stuck ride at Sea World

Now to that breaking news overnight, a high S rescue at SeaWorld where 16 people were trapped on the gondola ride dangling above the water for hours as winds topped 50 miles an hour and temperatures dropped below 50 degrees. ABC's will Carr has the latest. Reporter: Overnight a terrifying ride for passengers at SeaWorld. Fire crews spent four hours re passengers after they got stuck on the bayside sky ride located on mission bay in the resort. The ride got stuck around 7:30 Monday night. This one is going to be at SeaWorld. Reporter: The guests stranded ranging from infant to adult including one man who is partially paralyzed. High left side doesn't work too well especially in the cold so I don't know how they'll deal with me. Reporter: San Diego fire and rescue worked throughout the night using a series of rope systems to harness each passenger down. The ones in the middle will scale over to the cars in the middle and lower them the same way they would. Reporter: They had to be slow and methodical and room for error is very slim. Lifeguards were on boats underneath the rescue teams. A fall from that distance can be catastrophic. Engine 20, we have information a lifeguard has a boat. Reporter: The last person rescued shortly after 11:00 P.M. There were no injuries . In a statement, SeaWorld says due to an unusual gust of significant wind, the operations of the bayside skyride stopped. Fire crews say that gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker and that caused the ride to stop working and from that height they say the results could have been fatal so this morning, everybody is thankful that nobody was hurt. George. Okay, will, thank you so much.

