Transcript for 1st Muslim, Native American women elected to Congress

Correspondent Mary Bruce Nancy Pelosi likely to be the speaker of the house not certain. And her majority fueled by this influx huge influx of women. It George this is the most diverse congress in US history voters jolted the makeup of the house marking a dramatic shift in the gender divide more than a hundred when it projected to be coming to the hill including two Muslim women to native American women and the youngest woman. Ever elected New York's Alexander anacostia quartets just 29 years old. And we're so many of these first also first time candidates one of the first things Nancy Pelosi said last night this congress elected the check and balance president try Dick get ready we're going to see a lot of hearings and a lot of subpoenas Democrats are going to investigate everything from conflicts of interest of the president's tax returns to Russian collusion but don't expect any action. On that they question of impeachment at least not yet Democrats first want to see what special counsel has discovered. And asked for a leader Pelosi whether she will be speaker that's not a done deal yet either she likely will have some convincing to do but no one. Is raising their hand it to challenger it's hard to see that she won't be that hard to count her out they will be waiting for Robert and Mary thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.