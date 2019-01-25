Transcript for 30-year-old Olympic champion announces cancer diagnosis

Now to that personal revelation from five-time olympic gold medal swimmer Nathan who says he has cancer. Victor Oquendo is here with more on this. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Nathan Adrian says like the 100-meter freestyle life can come at you fast but now turning his battle with cancer into a lesson for others. He's known for racking up medals in the pool. Adrian putting a show on. Reporter: Now he's embarking on the challenge of a lifetime out of the water. Sharing these snaps from his hospital bed on Instagram, announcing that he's battling testicular cancer writing recently I went to the doctor as something didn't seem quite right. After a few tests and visits with the special I unfortunately learned that I have testicular cancer. But the 30-year-old is in good spirits and says thanks to early detection his future is bright telling his fans he plans to compete in 2020. I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo. Now he hopes to share his journey to help break the stigma of discussing men's high-tech issues saying I realize too often we tend to avoid important top I believes, ignore the potential warning signs and put off getting the help we may need. He is scheduled for surgery early next week saying putting his public health degree to work early detection, so important. Most guys are, I'll get it later. That's hit mission now. Thank you so much. Great to have you from Miami.

