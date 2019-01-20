Transcript for Airbnb customer says he found hidden cameras in the place he was planning to stay in

For Strength and Energy. A man looking forward to his Florida vacation wasn't expecting anyone to try to spy on him. He says he found hidden cameras in his airbnb rental and now the company has taken action. Reporter: It's not what any vacationer wants to see. The moment max vest says he spotted these black boxes inside the airbnb he was renting he knew something wasn't right. I wasn't sure what they were, so I unplugged them and looked them up and I found out they were hidden cameras. Reporter: He booked the week in Miami and shocked, he started packing his bags, pulling the memory cards from those cameras, taking them to the Miami police department. You should feel like you're comfortable when you rent an airbnb or a hotel or whatever it may be that you are not being watched in the privacy of the bedroom. Reporter: The police are investigating. They are in the process of gathering additional information and collecting evidence. Airbnb telling ABC news they require hosts to clearly disclose any security cameras in writing on their listings. This host has been removed from our community. It is now working to refund vest for that reservation, but this not the first time hidden cameras were discovered inside a vacation rental. One couple finding pinhole cameras in their Florida airbnb town home in 2017. This time, hidden in a smoke detector over their bed. Police eventually finding two cameras recording both audio and HD video in that home. And airbnb prohibits cameras in private spaces such as bedrooms. The company advises customers to do a safety check when they arrive. If they see anything that doesn't seem quite right, reach out to them. Still, very unsettling. I would never think to look. And where to look. Cameras are hidden better too. The little boxes, I would never think that's a camera. Or to look at the smoke detector on the ceiling. Doesn't cross my mind. The airbnb cracking down on it. Trying to anyway. Thank you, Eva.

