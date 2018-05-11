Transcript for Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone

Now to the holiday shopping alert. Amazon just announced it will offer non-prime customers free shipping on millions of items this holiday season competing with target and Walmart. Rebecca Jarvis is here with these details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This holiday with $27 billion up for grabs. The typical consumer expected to spend more than $1,000, and it's all about free shipping. Beginning today, Amazon says it will offer free shipping on millions of items for all customers, not just prime members, guaranteeing that those orders will be there by Christmas. The retail giant is playing some catchup after target announced weeks ago that it would offer free two-day shipping without a minimum purchase. In the meantime, Walmart has its own free shipping, but you have to make a $35 minimum purchase. What if you are paying up that $119 yearly prime membership fee? Free sameday delivery will happen on more than 3 million items. But it will be interesting to see how customers respond to this. We'll see. Thank you. Holiday shopping begins.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.