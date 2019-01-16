Transcript for American among 14 killed at Kenya hotel

We will begin with breaking news overseas. An American and 13 others killed in that terror attack on a luxury hotel complex in Kenya. And there are new details just coming in so let's go right to our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell. Ian. Reporter: Yeah, good morning, robin. Kenya is reeling after yet another terrorist attack. The hotel that was targeted by the terrorists is just behind me and this morning we're still seeing heavily armed police and troops as well as investigators scouring the scene looking for evidence and making sure it's safe. Fear gripping Kenya's capital as the terror attack in Nairobi Tuesday afternoon comes to a close. The security operation at the complex is over and all the terrorists eliminated. Reporter: One of Africa's deadliest terror groups, the Al Qaeda linked Al shabaab claiming it carried out the attack that killed 14 people including an American. Around 3:00 P.M. A coordinated assault begins. An interception explosion hits three cars during the upscale hotel while a suicide bomber detonates his vest inside the lobby. Four gunmen can be seen storming the hotel and opening fire unleashing bloodshed and chaos. This guy has been shot. Reporter: Terrified guests run for their lives. Everyone was running everywhere. Reporter: Some leapt from the windows. Others hiding in the dirt falling over each other in the panic to escape. Explosions and gunfire echoing as cries for help ring out. Anti-terror squads rush to the complex spending hours going room to room to flush out the attackers. More than 700 people evacuated from the scene. Escorted to safety by police. Not today, my sister. You're not dying today. Reporter: Search and rescue efforts going on throughout the night and just before sunrise explosions ring out again sending survivors scramblinging just moments after being rescued from more than 1 hours of hiding finally reunited with their loved ones as others mourn the dead. Well, it's with very heavy hearts that we're just getting it confirmed that the American who was killed was Jason spindler. Thank you so much. We'll continue to follow the story all morning.

