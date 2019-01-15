Transcript for American automakers bring iconic, long-gone models back to life

Thank you, gio. Now to the Detroit auto show where retro car models are making a comeback. The Ford bronco is going back into production along with some other tamess you may recognize. Hey, T.J. Reporter: Good morning, I have a car deal for you this morning, Strahan and the deal is what if your first car could be your next new car? Yes, the first car you had in high school maybe right after college you could buy it brand-new. Yes, more and more companies are going that direction to give thaw option. Here at the auto show because throwbacks are making comebacks. Just two years after the country watched O.J. Simpson lead police on that slow x-rays on an L.A. Freeway, Ford discontinued the bronco because of slumping sales. The iconic turned infamous bronco is now ready for a comeback. The bronco fell out of favor very quickly after the O.J. Simpson chase and Ford realizes now though that memories of that are fading and SUVs are hot. Reporter: 2020 is shaping up to be the year where new cars are simply old ones, Chevy, Ford, Honda, jeep an Toyota are resurrecting models discontinued years ago and many are at the Detroit auto show. ??? Like a rock ??? The jeep gladiator. The revolutionary new Toyota supra. It's taken everything sports cars were before and crossed the line. Reporter: The jeep gladiator which first became popular in the '60s. The '80s throwback Toyota supra-and even the Ford bronco are all being revamped. There are several reasons for the sudden resurrections. Automakers understand they have retro nostalgic vehicle that still carry cache for Americans today. Reporter: Another reason they want to dust these off, it doesn't cost them a lot of money. You already have kind of the model already there. You already own the rights to the name. Just dust it off and take it off the shelf. The supradebuted in 1978. Discontinued almost 20 years ago but this summer, Strahan, you can get a brand-new one. You talk about first cars. When I made a little money back in 1994 that was the first car I bought for myself, 1994 supraturbo. My sister got one in college. My was a Chevy Vega. I don't think they'll bring that back. I don't think they should. George. Going to the vault.

