American couple died in Mexico of carbon monoxide

Ed Winders and his partner, Barbara Moller, were staying in an Airbnb in the San Miguel de Allende region.
0:40 | 11/30/18

A faulty heater may be to blame for the death of the New York couple renting an air being the apartment in Mexico. Their bodies are found nearly two weeks ago Mexican officials say they were killed our carbon monoxide poisoning. The couple's failing is urging holiday travels to ask about all bring carbon monoxide detectors when you rent. The paley of a Wisconsin woman who died after possibly drinking tainted alcohol is suing the resort in Mexico. Twenty year old Abby Connor drowned in a pool an upscale hotel and I don't Carmen. The lawsuit claims a toxic mix of cheap ingredients is partially to blame for that. The resort denies the claim saying it serves only sealed bottles that meet all standards.

