-
Now Playing: About a dozen states face bone-chilling weather
-
Now Playing: Major storm moves across the east with wind, rain
-
Now Playing: Parents of track star killed by her ex speak out
-
Now Playing: Arctic blast slams Midwest, heads east
-
Now Playing: Shooting spree near Penn State leaves 3 dead
-
Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive
-
Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 2 critical after shooting near Penn State
-
Now Playing: The letter Steven Stayner sent to his high school girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Mom's invention solves age-old dilemma of kids wearing coats in car seats
-
Now Playing: For ice sculptors, 'letting go' is part of the terrain
-
Now Playing: Family taken off flight after complaints of body odor
-
Now Playing: Deputy reunites with man who kept her dry during police procession
-
Now Playing: US orders its non-emergency workers to leave Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Superintendent charged after lying to get care for a sick student
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin teen kidnapping survivor to get $25,000 in reward money
-
Now Playing: Trump's former lawyer ordered to testify behind closed doors, attorney says
-
Now Playing: Families forced out due to sinkhole at California condo complex
-
Now Playing: Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'
-
Now Playing: St. Louis police officer fatally shot by another officer: Authorities