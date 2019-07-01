Arrest made in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl

Police charged the suspect, Eric Black Jr., 20, with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Jazmine Barnes, who was shot in her family's car.
1:51 | 01/07/19

