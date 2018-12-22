Transcript for 2 arrested after drone disrupts major international airport

to the two suspects who were arrested overnight in connection with the drones that disrupted flights for two days at a major international airport. Those drones delaying thousands of passengers at gatwick airport in the uk right in the middle of the holiday travel rush. ABC's Julia Macfarlane is at gatwick with the latest on this investigation and what's being done to keep this from happening again. Julia? Reporter: Good morning, Eva. Yes, last night a 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested both from a nearby town but it may not be over yet. Police are continuing to ask the public for more information. Overnight two arrests made in connection to this week's ongoing drone debacle at gatwick. It comes just hours after another drone sighting Friday evening forced gatwick to shut down its airfield for the third time in as many days. Hundreds of thousands of travelers riled up and restless. We're visiting family and friends in Denver and I don't know if we'll get to see them. Reporter: Some stranded for over 36 hours. Police at one point confronting disruptive passengers on board. But this was much of the scene early in the week. Helicopters circling, officers with long guns on alert and the British government authorizing the military to step in. The activity we've seen is illegal, and those who are caught can face up to five years in prison. Reporter: This simulation showing just how dangerous drones are to moving planes. The superintendent releasing this statement Friday night saying, every line of inquiry will remain open to us until we are confident that we have mitigated further threats to the safety of passengers. There's just one full day left before Christmas eve. Of course, many here are still stranded. The backlog after more than a thousand flights were canceled is going to take days to sort out. So, let's hope that everyone can make it home for Christmas. Guys, back to you. Absolutely. Impacting so many, an alarming case. Julia Macfarlane in London for us, thank you.

