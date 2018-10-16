Transcript for Aspiring model killed by shot from passing car: Police

Now to new details on that car crash turned murder mystery in Georgia. Police are searching for the killer who shot an aspiring model while she was driving. They now believe the fatal shot may have been fired from a passing car and ABC's Steve osunsami has more. Reporter: Georgia police this morning believe that this 28-year-old here pursuing a modeling career may have been killed in a random act of violence. That does not appear to be a shot that came from a residential area or a business area. It just appears that it possibly came from another vehicle on the roadway. Reporter: Kelsey Quayle worked in a dentist's office on her way to work last Monday when she is seen in this surveillance video crashing into oncoming traffic. Authorities thought her wounds were limited to the crash until they found a bullet wound in her neck. It entered through the back passenger side of the car and then entered and hit her in the side of the neck. Reporter: Where that bullet came from is a mystery. They say it's possible it was a stray gunshot and police are asking drivers on the road at the time to report anyone who was driving erratically or shooting a gun. Police are calling this a homicide at this point and not a murder. Her family believes this may have been a case of road rage but authorities say there's no real evidence of that at this point. The funeral is scheduled Saturday. Michael. All right, thank you very much, Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.