Transcript for Authorities work to recover American missionary's body from remote island

I think so, very soon. New details about the last days of that American missionary murdered on a remote Indian island, the 26-year-old dying at the hands of native who were armed with bows and arrows and authorities are trying to determine if there is a way to recover his body. Searching and linsey Davis is here with more. Reporter: It is illegal to go within five nautical miles of the island because the natives are known for aggressive behavior against outsiders. John CHAU said he was drawn there to spread the word of god. This morning, new details are emerging about the final days of John CHAU, the American missionary believed to have been killed by an endangered tribe on a remote island in the Indian ocean. In a journal given to "The Washington post" by his mother, the 26-year-old who traveled the world preaching christianity and documenting his travels on Instagram wrote about illegally making contact with the sentinalese. He said he offered them gifts while singing worship songs but the initial contact didn't go well. I'm scared, he writes. Watching the sunset and it's beautiful, wondering if it will be the last sunset I see. Lord, is this island Satan's last stronghold where none have heard or even had the chance to hear your name? He left the journal with the fishermen he allegedly paid to take him to the island and those fishermen were arrested for helping CHAU get to the aisle. Contact with the tribe is illegal. Even after the 2004 tsunami a member of the tribe was photographed firing arrow at a helicopter sent to check on their well-being. The diver was to befriend them and brought gives to them but unfortunately as we now know that didn't happen. Reporter: In his last journal entries he appears to struggle with whether to abandon his quest to convert the sentinelese. To you, god, I give all the glory of whatever happens. Forgive any of the people on this island who try to kill me, especially if they succeed. Despite his apprehension he did return to the island and was never seen alive again. Fishermen say they saw his body being dragged and buried. Local authorities believe he was killed with a bow and arrow. Contact with the tribe is illegal but for good reason. They don't have the immune system to be able to basically survive potentially the kind of diseases that outsiders might bring. They've had unfortunate encounters with the outside world before and have reason for hostility. Well, it is a battle at the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.