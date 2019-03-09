Transcript for Bahamas faces destruction, chaos after Hurricane Dorian

Because that storm did move it left so much devastation across the Bahamas, five people at least five people killed and slammed the islands for nearly 48 hours and our Marcus Moore has been reporting from the island under treacherous conditions. Women, swim. Reporter: Watch as the dangerous floodwaters sweep four people away. In a race against time our team is there, my producer urging them to swim for their lives until they reach safety on higher ground. The group rushing to a shelter in the eye of the storm racing to safety before the dangerous winds return. Take your time. Reporter: Scenes like this undoubtedly playing out across the Bahamas. In the wake of deadly hurricane Dorian. The devastation is breathtaking. You can see that building behind me collapsed and look at this yacht on the ground resting up against this condo That's the front porch. The water is about six feet. Reporter: The rising floodwaters pouring into people's homes. This video showing the water reaching the second floor apartment sweeping up the stairs and slamming into the window. The water so high, only rooftops were visible. And in this home, the floodwaters coming up the stairs. The furniture bobbing in the water. Ezra king hen his cousin have been using a bulldozer to rescue people from their homes and take them to shelters. Shredding home after home. The Salvation Army estimating up to 13,000 have been damaged or destroyed. The coast guard using helicopters to rescue about a dozen people. WPLG reporter Jenise Fernandez describing it. Mother nature is so much more powerful than I could imagine. Reporter: Receiving thousands of distress calls but floodwaters were too dangerous to tra series. It's extremely dangerous. Reporter: The airport submerged in freeport. Residents returning to what's left in their community, now covered in debris for as far as the eye can see. Boats and cars littering the streets now a familiar scene. You can see the power of this storm. Trees have been snapped. This boat has been left on its top. Officials telling residents to stay indoors. Keep hammers ready in case they have to escape through the roof. What are the conditions like right now? Reporter: Well, George, you heard ginger talking about how this has been 48 hours of intense and extreme weather and as I speak to you right now, I'm feeling a very strong wind gust. It just is not letting up. When you talk to residents, people who have sought shelter in some of the buildings here they've been asking me, where is the storm? Is it coming back? And it's slowly moving to the north. They're just ready for the storm to move on so they can begin to try to put their lives back together. I've got to tell you, it is absolutely catastrophic. I have never seen destruction like this on this scale on an island before. We can see that. Okay, Marcus, stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.