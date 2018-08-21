Bizarre twist as Colorado man is formally charged for killing pregnant wife

Court documents revealed Chris Watts was having an affair with a co-worker and he wanted a separation, but now he claims his dead wife Shanann Watts killed their two daughters.
4:53 | 08/21/18

