Brazen fishnappers caught strolling off with shark

More
A horn shark named Miss Helen was seen on surveillance camera being taken out of an aquarium tank and wheeled away by three thieves.
2:07 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazen fishnappers caught strolling off with shark

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56934381,"title":"Brazen fishnappers caught strolling off with shark ","duration":"2:07","description":"A horn shark named Miss Helen was seen on surveillance camera being taken out of an aquarium tank and wheeled away by three thieves. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/brazen-fishnappers-caught-strolling-off-shark-56934381","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.