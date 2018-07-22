Breastfeeding confrontation at Minnesota pool

More
Fellow moms stage a protest in support of two mothers who were told to cover up while feeding their babies.
2:29 | 07/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breastfeeding confrontation at Minnesota pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56741700,"title":"Breastfeeding confrontation at Minnesota pool","duration":"2:29","description":"Fellow moms stage a protest in support of two mothers who were told to cover up while feeding their babies.","url":"/GMA/News/video/breastfeeding-confrontation-minnesota-pool-56741700","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.