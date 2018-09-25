Transcript for Brett Kavanaugh and his wife fire back in TV interview

the announcerli her T but mighty. We'l begin whn the whihouse. Thtotration official oversg the Russia vemay be on his way out asrett kavangh T in an unprecedeed interview, his wife there by hisside to couer the sexual misconct allegatns threatenis confirmation. Whitho S Sarah saers is here live. Fis go to senior national correspondent Terry ran at theupurt. Good mor, Reporter: Good morning. It's O lelo get tougher. Judge naugh Nowak unprecedented step of going in Fron ofhe public defending his gone. Democratare saying there are more allegations that feed to B investigated. Kava T court. It is just a nuckled fht right now define T character ofn the court of public opinion. What do you think is ppening? Rudge Brett in his vce tellfox news he never sexually assaulted anyone, period. I I'mng truth. I know my lifeng rordnd not going toalse accusations drive me out of this process. Reporter: On Thursday it will be kavanaord a the testimon D Christi Blas Ford. Dr. Blasey forlaims she W Assad by kavangh at a high school party in shsays Kavanaugh wastop of her, Ted to diobe her and she says sheeared might inadvertently kill her. I was focusin O trying to be nr one in class and being captainhe varsity basketball T and doing M serve proj ch. Reporter:av says he ma have met blasey fo but he is adamae was N at the party shescribes a that he did not attack her. Yes, there WER parties and, people mig have had too many beers on occnand, people generally in high school, I think allfs have P done things we look backnn high sch a regret or ce a bit THAs not what we're talking ab 'R an allegation of sexual assault. I never sexually -- assaulted anyone. I not have sexual interce or anythg close in hil or M yearsafter. Sers in question, U were a virgin That's correct. Reporter: Kavanaugh respondingo ec on. Deborah Ramirez at Yale Ty toldthe new Yorker" magazine she remembers Kavanaugh dorm party. Never D th if such a thing had H it would ha been the talk of campus. Reporter: Ramirez LE INT at the time and havingaps in memory B H roommate lls ABC afliate bed on time with Brett, I belie he andial circleere capable of the action deeie described and described him as a heavy drinker who became T and aggressive when undeta it. I Brett. I know who he is. Repr: Kavaug to he these Conver with your child, which we've had to havend we told them at the veryinning ofhis process dad. Rep protesters taking possible swingot va while un undecided this morning most republic rally and Kavanaugh. This is what the so-call resistance has beme, a sea campaign, pure andsimp. Reporte the president hielhly backingis candidate tweeting overnight, the democrat are working hard to destroy a wonderf M array of false stations the likesf which have never been seen before. I know he' going ttand by me. He called his afternoon and said he's standing by me. Reporter: Lasight the lawyer for Dr. Christine blasey Ford, 'S Kavanah's fst accuser, scheduled to testify ursday. They said a letter to the the judiciary ittee republic senate chuck grassley and rejected as have tng set up and the hiringfn experienced sex crimessecutor trm some questioning of Dr. Asey Ford an Republicans are using a tactic to avo R constitutional responsiti George. WHA a showdown this could be.terry mora thanksery much Let's rn

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.