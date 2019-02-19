Transcript for Bystanders rescue woman trapped in burning car

Bystanders pulling a woman out of her burning car after an allegedly impaired driver plowed into her. T.J. Holmes is here now with more. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Good morning, the question is what would you do? I think we agree most of us want to help someone out but we don't normally have to put our own lives on the line doing so. These four ran towards fire without hesitation and that lack of hesitation may have saved a woman's life. It's an incredible scene. A group of total strangers rushing to save a woman's life. The woman was literally moments away from being completely engulfed in flames in that car. Reporter: Byron lives across the street where a woman's car went up in flames. I couldn't hear all that. It was tunnel vision. Just run over to the car and try to help them to get this lady out. Reporter: Byron along with three other good samaritans rushed to help the woman whose car was quickly being overwhelmed by fire. It was chaoti fire was everywhere, huge balls of fire. Reporter: They eventually pulled the woman from the burning car. She only had minor injuries. And one of her rescuers was also hurt. They put their LIV on the line, one of those good samaritans was injured. He did receive facial burn. Take nothing for granted and everything kicks in a short moment. To pick up on what he said. She was sitting at a red light heading to work and they believe a drunk driver just ran into the back of her and resulted in that. So we have a lot of stories here, daily, that we could ask, what is wrong with people? This is one that showed you what's right with people. There's humanity and good. Appreciate you with us.

