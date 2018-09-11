Transcript for California firefighters struggle to contain wildfires

That fire in northern California not the only one burning. Two other fires broke out within miles of each other in the southern part of the state forcing thousands to evacuate overnight. ABC's Clayton Sandell is there in oak park, California, with the latest. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. We're here at the woolsey fire and 8,000 acres -- you can see what it's done to parts of this neighborhood. Firefighters are putting out hot spots and understand the house right behind me belonged to a firefighter who lives in this neighborhood and is out there fighting fires right now. These flames have been pushed by these ferocious Santa Ana wind, 50-mile-an-hour gusts and when the fire is moving that quickly firefighters cannot contain that fire. They are simply trying to get ahead of it and protect homes where they can but as you can see it is a bit of a losing battle in some cases. We're told there are around 30,000 people that have evacuated and 30,000 homes that are threatened by this fire and the hill fire which is burning a few miles to the west but luckily firefighters tell us nobody has been killed and there have been no injuries on this fire but, still, a very dangerous situation, George. Yeah, those fires are fierce. Okay, Clayton, thanks very much.

