Transcript for Calls grow for Trump to publicly wear a mask

that discussion to the battle over masks reaching the white right now all but four states have some kind of face covering restriction in place and some Republican lawmakers are calling on president trump to publicly wear a mask to set an example. Cecilia Vega joins us now from the white house with more. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hi, robin. Good morning to you. This chorus of Republicans urging the president to wear a mask and now we're seeing something we rarely see, Republicans publicly urging the president to set an example. This morning, president trump facing growing calls from within his own party to wear a mask in public from Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander who says he personally suggested to the president he wear one. Millions of Americans admire the president and they will follow his lead. They thought it was important to him to wear a mask they would do it too. Reporter: To Alaska's Lisa murkowski. I think that we all should be wearing masks and I think it would help if the president were to do so as well. Reporter: Even "Fox & friends". If the president wore won it would set a good example. Reporter: The white house insists the president has nothing against masks. The president said he has nothing against masks. Reporter: The reality he's never worn one in public view and mocked those who do. From the top experts testifying on capitol hill, the message crystal clear. When you're outside and not had the capability of maintaining distance, you should wear a mask at all times. Reporter: And a new study says a national face mask mandate could be a major economic win by minimizing future lockdowns and saving the U.S. Economy a trillion dollars. The issue, now front and center in the race for the white house. Mr. President, this is not about you. It's about the health and well-being of the American public. Reporter: In a speech laying out his plan for how to combat the pandemic former vice president Joe Biden on the attack. We need a clear message from the very top of our federal government that everyone needs to wear a mask in public. Reporter: But president trump still pressing on with an early fourth of July celebration at mount Rushmore. Thousands expected to attend on Friday. South Dakota's Republican governor saying masks will be provided but social distancing will not be enforced. We won't be social distancing. We're asking them to come, be ready to celebrate to enjoy the freedoms and liberies we have in this country. Reporter: Now, health officials in South Dakota have expressed concern about this lack of social distancing urging the organizers to follow the CDC guidelines on this. The white house we know has repeatedly said people should follow the guidance of local health officials, T.J. Doesn't seem to be happening in this case. All right, Cecilia, thank you so much this morning.

