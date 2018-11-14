Transcript for Camp fire claims at least 48 lives, as search heats up for missing

Now to dangerous fires out west. Overnight a new blaze erupting east of Los Angeles near a freeway in San Bernardino county. The fast-moving flames tearing through people's backyards fueled by strong winds scaring families who packed up their cars to evacuate. Firefighters say they're making good progress containing it. But up north the death toll is still rising from the camp fire which has now claimed at least 48 lives and a search is under way for the hundreds of people possibly missing and ABC's Eva pilgrim is in paradise, California, with more. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The destruction is just indescribable. Stretching on more files and miles, homes reduced to ashes. Cars like this one, the door left open, the people who were inside rushing for safety. With so many people still missing authorities are publishing a list of their names in hopes of finding answers for those families. Up and down California the state is still smoldering, the woolsey fire, the largest ever in L.A. County, more than 400 structures destroyed. The only other challenging incident I've been in was hurricane Katrina in 2005 of this magnitude. Reporter: Complete destruction. Most of paradise gone. Everywhere you look charred remains, reminders of what used to be here. More than 8800 buildings destroyed. This the deadliest fire in California history. 48 killed. More than 200 still missing. 52,000 people evacuated, still not being allowed back in. We're still trying to contain the fire. The other is to find folks still missing. In some cases finding remains and trying to identify them. Reporter: Tales of survival. It's okay, momma. Oh, god. Watch this dramatic video as amber Tony and her mother, Susan Miller attempt to escape. Please, god, let us get out. Her mother crying as her daughter ties to console her. The two fortunate to make it out alive. Alan pierce, a nurse, was evacuating patients when he came upon a wall of flames and miraculously was able to turn around. This bulldozer knocks the truck on its side and that bulldozer cleared a path and was able to turn around in the woods. Reporter: Dawn one of the few left behind. The 73-year-old and his wife fought to save their property and lives for more than 15 hours. That's what you saved all this with That's it. The water went off at 10:00. Reporter: For these families that lost everything, the only relief, finding their loved ones. I'm glad you're good. Reporter: After days of worrying, this family of 19 reunited. This morning, many more families still waiting. And authorities still have so much work ahead of them. They have to go plot by plot. We have a second camera. I want to show you, this is just one home that they now have to search through, all of this debris. Both to make sure it's safe and to make sure there's also no missing people inside this property. Michael. All right, just devastating, Eva. Are there any plans for getting all those people back home? Reporter: Michael, getting people back home is still a far away off. No time line and one major reason is this air is still pretty toxic, all the things that burned in this fire are still in this air and they have to make sure it's safe before they allow all those people back into this area, Michael. Thank you so much, Eva and we're seeing so much destruction. I mean, it's really unbelievable from those fires across California, thousands of homes and buildings are gone. Liam Hemsworth sharing this photo showing what's left of his home with fiance Miley Cyrus in malibu. The word "Love" spelled out in big letters and praising the people for coming together, helping each other out and thanking the hero firefighters around California writing, I love you guys, I love you, malibu. Amazing, the work they've done. It really is.

