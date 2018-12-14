Transcript for CBS acknowledges confidential $9.5M settlement with actress

We'll turn now that bombshell report a a $9.5 milliettlement at CBS. Paid to an actress using the star ofexual harassment and linsey Davis here with story and good morning to Yo Good morning. More fallout from the stto allegations of sexual misconduct at CBS. This confideiaement just one more inct that's and it's now brng new conrns to light eldushku, actress B known for her re in buffy the vampire slayer signed on in March to play in three episodes "Bull" and Michael wey. The werens Toake her a full timeast member bu confronted weatherly about secomments he M on that made her uncomfore. Suggestions about her appece,exual assault as well as sex innuendo. Y afterhe spoke to weatherly about his comments, she was written off the . S agreed toay her a would have made as cast membe for four seasons. Her Y came to light after cbsedutside counsel to look into accusatio O sexual miscondu made byultiple womengainst les moons, CBS' formerefexecutive. An internal invgation O moonves turned up evidence O sexual misconduct as well as lyin and destruction of evidence. This morning cybill shepherd is coming forward saying moonves called her show after she turn down a sexual proposition from him. My show could have anotr five years but I didn't fall on the R of les. Reporter: S claims moonves complained about his wife and rlfriend a offeredri R home when she refused became critical of her show and is ca short time later. CBS' chief compliae officer provided outtakesing it would the companyho duku cursi on the set but that backfireec of those clips showed some ofhe very harassment she had ported. Now, for his part weatherly issued atatement apologizing for hibehaor they just keep peeling back the onion. Ot the thanks, linsey. Back to ginger.

