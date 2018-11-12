Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police

More
The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that it will not pursue charges against 23-year-old Jazmine Headley.
1:30 | 12/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police
Breaking news into the serving out west where a baby was ripped from his mother's arms the Brooklyn. District attorney just announcing charges have been dropped. Against the mother jasmine Headley meanwhile two of the security offers is involved in her arrests are now on administrative leave. And YPD commissioner James O'Neill called the video of the arrests at the human resources administration in Brooklyn quote. Very disturbing it happen is Headley. Was waiting to get day care vouchers for her one year old son she was waiting for several hours she was sitting on the floor because there were no available seats. And when security asked her to move. Things got out of control. It was necessary but get to that got caught. In have to go to far and what matters to adult. Gushan me where deficit we wouldn't deal with people every day bases have kids they you'll ahead of the type of atmosphere any caring. Cleared of laws is set on swear that the NYPD and HRA won't get to the bottom of what happened in this disturbing incidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59750847,"title":"Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police","duration":"1:30","description":"The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that it will not pursue charges against 23-year-old Jazmine Headley.","url":"/GMA/News/video/charges-dropped-mother-baby-yanked-police-59750847","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.