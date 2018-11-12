Transcript for Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police

Breaking news into the serving out west where a baby was ripped from his mother's arms the Brooklyn. District attorney just announcing charges have been dropped. Against the mother jasmine Headley meanwhile two of the security offers is involved in her arrests are now on administrative leave. And YPD commissioner James O'Neill called the video of the arrests at the human resources administration in Brooklyn quote. Very disturbing it happen is Headley. Was waiting to get day care vouchers for her one year old son she was waiting for several hours she was sitting on the floor because there were no available seats. And when security asked her to move. Things got out of control. It was necessary but get to that got caught. In have to go to far and what matters to adult. Gushan me where deficit we wouldn't deal with people every day bases have kids they you'll ahead of the type of atmosphere any caring. Cleared of laws is set on swear that the NYPD and HRA won't get to the bottom of what happened in this disturbing incidents.

