Transcript for Chief defends officer who used stun gun on elderly woman

Now to major questions after an officer in Georgia tased an 87-year-old woman who was cutting dandelions with a knife. Steve osunsami is in Atlanta. Steve, this woman is actually facing charges this morning. Reporter: This is a misunderstanding on so many different levels. She's not only facing charges but she has a court appearance next month. This 87-year-old grandmother who doesn't speak English and needs help getting upstairs is charged this morning with criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer. She's outside. There's no kids around but she's telling me she doesn't speak English and she's walking up our trial with a knife. Reporter: Police were called Monday after seeing her walk with a knife on a field on their property. Turns out she lives across the street and is from Syria. It was a steak knife and she was picking dandelions which was meant for a salad for her husband. Police say she even had a bag full of cut weeds. Even the worker who called 911 said she wasn't threatening. That she came at someone with a knife, right? No. She just has the knife with her on the property in her hands. She didn't try to attack anybody or anything. Reporter: Police arrive with guns drawn telling her to put down the knife but say she wouldn't. When she kept walking towards them, they shot her with a stun gun. The police chief was there during the incident. Pulled the taser rather than using deadly force. Reporter: He says his officer acted appropriately. Her family says at her age the shock could have killed her. She's recovering, still a little shook up, a little sore from what she's gone through. Reporter: There's one thing we should add about that young man who is speaking out for the family, robin. He is the nephew of this woman and he's a former police officer. He says while he understands why the officers used their taser, he wishes they had used a little more common sense. Thanks for bringing that up, Steve, very much, yes. The nephew said procedurally the officers did the right thing but it's kind of like being aware of the circumstances and maybe it was a little -- Sometimes everything is not exactly by the book. Yeah.

