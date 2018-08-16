-
Now Playing: Police use stun gun on 87-year-old grandmother in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman picking flowers
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Taylor Bennett live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Transform your dorm room with these DIY hacks
-
Now Playing: Regina Hall opens up about 'Support the Girls' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Cardi B to open 2018 MTV Video Music Awards months after giving birth
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports claims heavy metals were found in popular baby foods
-
Now Playing: Wife, stepson of man who crashed plane into house speak out
-
Now Playing: Parents speak out for 1st time since son's football practice death
-
Now Playing: Chief defends officer who used stun gun on elderly woman
-
Now Playing: How safe is your family minivan?
-
Now Playing: Legislators pledge action amid church sex abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Race to rescue any survivors trapped in Italy bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Man airlifted to hospital after Cape Cod shark attack
-
Now Playing: Manafort case goes to jury after dramatic closing arguments
-
Now Playing: Major flight delay after busy airport goes dark
-
Now Playing: Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama's inspiring message to 1st-generation college students
-
Now Playing: Amid immigration debate, 1st-gen college students are revolutionizing campuses