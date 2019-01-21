Transcript for Children give speeches inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.

to have this holiday audience with us because we want to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Some of the best wisdom from fourth and fifty grade students in Dallas. They gave speeches at the mlk Jr. Oratory competition. This year, they were asked, what would Dr. King say to children of today's world? The year was 1967. Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Speaking to a group of young people about being their absolute best. However young you are, you have a responsibility to seek to make your nation a better nation in which to live. You have a responsibility to seek to make life better for everybody. Reporter: Now, a new generation carrying on his message. ? What would Dr. King say to today's children? No matter your ethnicity, race, or jepder, you come from a people that fought to make life better. What have you decided the do when you grow up? Will you be a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher? ? You can be anything if you put your mind to it. Let's get off of Facebook and put our face in a book. He would tell us that words matter, so we should use words that up spire people. Instead of using words that are hurtful and unkind. I think that he was an incredible person. And he still is. Dr. King would say to the children of today's world that there is always room for improvement. Dr. King would say to take the chance to be better. If adults won't, it has to begin with us. It is not through separation but the uniqueness that make us all one. One nation. One power. One people. Together. Whatever you do, never ever stop moving forward. I got friends. They are all different kinds of colors. I don't judge them by any color or any skin tone. I judge them by their heart. If he walked through that door, I would be crying. I would want to tell him thank you for everything. Thank you, Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. What you started, we're going the finish it. And we're going to finish it well. So good. I was thinking, I met your 14-month-old son? What is your hope for him? I hope he has the kind of passion that those kids have. That he's as well-spoken. Especially the little girl who said get off of Facebook, get your head in a book. That is good. We saw the gratitude with the children, as well. Thank you, Dr. King. And your two girls. I have had the privilege of knowing them. Socially conscious as they are and how they talk about their friends and just how they look at the world. It's a tribute to you and Allie. It's a message of how Dr. Martin Luther king's message is taught in school. You look back 30 years, we didn't think that would happen. It has. I remember my first day of work on ESPN was on mlk day. Moving from Atlanta to Bristol, Connecticut, first day of work. Really? I'm working? I'm working? You're here today. It's not a day off. It's a day on. A day of service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.