Transcript for New clues in the search for missing Colorado mom

We're going to turn to new clues in the search for that Colorado mom who went missing on Thanksgiving. Her fiance is now revealing where he last saw her as police share a text message sent from her phone days after she disappeared and Clayton Sandell is tracking it from woodland park. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: And good morning, George. It has been 19 days since Kelsey Berreth vanished. Now police are revealing new clues about the times and places she was last seen. They are hoping for a break in this case. This morning, new clues in the time line police hope will lead to the safe return of Kelsey Berreth. She's not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character. Reporter: It's been nearly three weeks since the 29-year-old mother was last seen shopping at this grocery store on Thanksgiving day. We've reviewed video from the local safeway grocery store and it showed Kelsey shopping with her daughter on November 22nd at about 12:27 P.M. Reporter: Authorities searching her home finding the cold cinnamon rolls in the kitchen she baked that morning, makeup, clothing and her cards all untouched. Her fiance told them he last saw her on Thanksgiving when he picked up the couple's baby daughter. The two live apart. Chief, I understand that Patrick was invited today. Why is he not here. That is a question you'd have to ask him. Is he being cooperative? Yes, at this time, yes. Reporter: On November 25th three days after she was last seen, a mysterious text message from her phone to the flight skl where she works as a pilot saying she was going to miss the next week of work. We are treating Kelsey's disappearance as a missing persons case at this time. Reporter: Later the same day at 5:13 P.M. Her phone pinged 700 miles away in Idaho. She has family in Washington and Idaho where her mother lives but they haven't seen her. Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can and we won't quit looking. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news FBI and local police checked at least one Idaho airport for clues but found nothing. All airplanes are accounted for. There is no indication that she has taken off in an airplane and gone somewhere at this point. Reporter: Now, police say bar her daughter is still with her fiance.

