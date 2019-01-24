Transcript for Cohen postpones House testimony amid 'threats'

Thanks. We get the latest from Michael Cohen pulling back from public testimony to congress citing public threats from president trump and his lawyer. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. At this moment Michael Cohen's testimony before congress is in limbo as his war of words with president trump escalates. This morning, despite Michael Cohen's desire not to appear in front of congress, house Democrats are vowing he will testify even if they have to subpoena him. We will get the testimony as sure as night becomes day and day becomes night. Reporter: Cohen says he's afraid to testimony because the president is threatening his family with statements like this to Fox News. He should give information maybe on his father-in-law because that's the one that people want to look at because where does that money -- that's the money in the family. Reporter: Cohen was expressing concern since being sentenced. Here's what he told our George Stephanopoulos last month in an exclusive interview. I took responsibility for my actions and instead taking responsibility for his actions, what does he do? He attacks my family. Reporter: The president later suggested in a tweet that the FBI had turned Cohen into a rat. Democrats are suggesting that the president is coming very close to witness tampering but president trump says he's simply defending himself against a convicted liar. He's telling more lies to investigators to get less prison time. I would say he's been threatened by the truth. He's only been threatened by the truth. Reporter: The former attorney general and client now enemies with cen facg pressure from Democrats in congress to testify who say they won't take no for an answer, George. Okay, thanks we're join by Michael Cohen's attoey, Lanny Davis. Lanny, thank you for this morng[sub Thank you. We heard the president in pire's piece and the present's allies are sing that the real reason Michael Cohen backed out is fear of tough questions from house Republicans. Your response? The last Thi that Michael Cohen fears are partisan hack questions from Republicans. We expect that. Let me be very clear. The house of representatives now has an obligation, a resolution of censure when the president of the United States indisputably intimidates and obstructs justice to prevent a witness from tamper as an order so is an investigation of Rudy Giuliani calling out a man's father-in-law and wife in order to intimidate the witness not fair game. Those are serious charges. You're accusing both the president and his attorney of a crime. What exactly is Michael Cohen afraid of? Is it physical threats to his family or that law enforcement, the justice department will follow through on what you say is the direction of the president? Fear is not something that can be analyzed but there's certainly a basis for that fear. My question is Mr. Trump is the same question that Joseph Welch asked Joe Mccarthy years ago, have you no sense of decency, sir, that you attack a man's father-in-law from Ukraine who escaped Ukraine from prosecution of Jews, came to the united States, 25 problem with taxes and was on probation and the president of the United States attacks him? Those have echoed your criticism but also prompted they will get testimony from Michael Cohen. If they subpoena Mr. Cohen, will he comply? We have to decide that because of lots of legal issues including his cooperation with the special counsel and other prosecutors. However, I will say this, make no mistake, Michael Cohen will speak, they will not thwart this truth coming out. Lanny Davis, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you. You heard it here and says Michael Cohen will speak. The clock is ticking. He is set to begin serving sentence March 6th or 7th. He would have to do that before serving his sentence.

