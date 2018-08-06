Transcript for Colin Kaepernick's lawyers expected to subpoena Trump

Now to the legal face-off shaping up at home between president trump and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick's legal team is expected to try to subpoena the president and ABC's Ryan Smith is here with the latest. Good morning, Ryan. Reporter: Good morning. An incredible development. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is taking his fight to the white house hoping to put president Donald Trump under oath in his case against the NFL. ABC news has confirmed the former San Francisco 49er quarterback will ask for a subpoena if he won't testify voluntarily in the case to hopefully help prove their allegations that the league and team owners colluded to keep Kaepernick off an NFL roster after he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. And that the president's comments about the controversy kept him sidelined. President trump has called out Kaepernick and the NFL multiple times over the national anthem controversy on Twitter and rallies but Kaepernick's attorney has declined to comment on the decision to subpoena the president and a spokesman for the NFL tells ABC news, quote, we do not have a comment. As we continue to abide by the confidentiality provision of the grievance process, Michael. This is something that keeps on going. It really does. You know what could be an extra hurdle. He has to get it cleared through the NFL arbitrator before he can ask for that so we'll see where that goes. Extra hurdle for him. A lot of layers to go. Thank you very much. Sure thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.