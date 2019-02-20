College student faces charges for drug app

Collin Howard, 18, has been charged with felony drug charges for his app, Banana Plug, that detectives said sold methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and molly.
1:12 | 02/20/19

Transcript for College student faces charges for drug app

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

