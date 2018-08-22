Transcript for Colorado man faces 9 felonies for alleged murders of pregnant wife, daughters

Now with the new developments in Colorado murder case evhing the father charged with killing his pregnant wifewo daughter appearedcourt as friends reveal more Abe couple's relatiip. ABC's Clayton sll is in Colorado wh the latest. Goodning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, Thi was an extly painful hng for the fy of shanann Watts. Her father and brother in the courtroom face-to- with the man now accusedf murdering his family. With his H in H S, Ann's father weptomforted by shanann's bro as Colorado judge read nine F charges against his son-in-law Chris F murders of the 34-year-old preg mother a his two daughters. Christopher Lee Watts unully feloniously after deletion and with the intent to cause the Dea of a pe -- Reporter: The r-old saying fewds Tuesday. Do you rs? And shacge jumpsuit. Y daddy is a ro Reporter: And this morning details emerging about man friends say Shana adored and the Fam sheorked hard pport. After the couplor bankruptcy in 2015, friends say shanann worked js to give 4-yearella and 3-year Celeste the things herends say she miss O growing up She wd a bitter life for them. Reporter: Frien Nickole onfidedher, that he had changed. He was acting strange over eeekend and sheted to figure out what was going on. If they needed couples counorter: An stigation revealed Watts was actively evolved in a affair with a co-worker even as he went TV pleading for hisissing family to come me. If ye out there, just comeback, like if somebody has her, just pleasering her back. R just two months ago Chand shanann celebrated lestone, she pgnant with a third child. O pink means -- That's just the T Reporter: Do you think he was happy to have another child As I knohris wanted another baby. Rter: Friends Ty were recently planning a couples getaway. She had planned a trip for her and Chris T go crate their eight-year aerry which would have been this end. Reporter:ad Watts spent thniversary in jail where officisay he will remain another three monthsaiting for hisext cou date. Police sayts confessed to in his wife a he claims she strangled the girls. Prosecutordo not buyhat story and yes a judge told Watts cvictede could face anywhererom life in prison T the H penalty. Colo death penalty stat coming up, from flying high to frighteng

